Doniphan man sentenced to 10 years for possession of child pornography

At his guilty plea hearing in 2021, Taylor admitted that he used his cell phone to get images of child porn over the internet.
At his guilty plea hearing in 2021, Taylor admitted that he used his cell phone to get images of child porn over the internet.(piqsels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DONIPHAN, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

James Taylor, 45, of Doniphan, was sentenced for possession of child pornography on Tuesday, February 22.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, court documents state law enforcement officials responded to Taylor’s home in March 2021 after receiving a cyber tip that he was using Facebook to upload files containing child pornography.

While examining his cell phone, investigators found several images of child pornography.

At his guilty plea hearing in 2021, Taylor admitted that he used his cell phone to get the images over the internet.

At the time of the investigation, he was already required to register as a sex offender after a 1998 conviction from the State of Illinois for criminal sexual abuse.

According to Fleming, after Taylor serves his 10-year sentence he will be placed on a lifetime term of supervised release. He will also be required to continue registering as a sex offender.

The case was investigated by the Poplar Bluff Police Department and the SEMO Cybercrimes Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the government.

