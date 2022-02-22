Deputies looking for 2 men accused of using stolen credit cards at area businesses

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for two men accused of using stolen credit cards at area businesses.

According to a Facebook post by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, the two men were caught on video on February 10 using stolen credit cards at businesses in Jackson and the Cape Girardeau area.

Deputies say the same suspects are believed to have stolen credit cards from parked vehicles around various subdivisions in the county.

The suspects were driving a smaller, dark-in-color SUV.

The sheriff’s office is looking for anyone that may be able to identify the two men.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Girardeau County Detective Division at 573-204-2932.

On February 10th, two male suspects were videoed using stolen credit cards at businesses in Jackson and the Cape... Posted by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.