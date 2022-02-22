Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Deputies looking for 2 men accused of using stolen credit cards at area businesses

Two men are accused of using stolen credit cards at businesses in Jackson and Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Two men are accused of using stolen credit cards at businesses in Jackson and Cape Girardeau, Mo.(Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for two men accused of using stolen credit cards at area businesses.

According to a Facebook post by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, the two men were caught on video on February 10 using stolen credit cards at businesses in Jackson and the Cape Girardeau area.

Deputies say the same suspects are believed to have stolen credit cards from parked vehicles around various subdivisions in the county.

The suspects were driving a smaller, dark-in-color SUV.

The sheriff’s office is looking for anyone that may be able to identify the two men.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Girardeau County Detective Division at 573-204-2932.

On February 10th, two male suspects were videoed using stolen credit cards at businesses in Jackson and the Cape...

Posted by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston DPS Director Robert Hearnes said a confrontation during the party led to a shooting...
LIVE: Charleston, Mo. town meeting following deadly shooting at weekend party
Next, we’re tracking a winter system late Wednesday through Thursday.
First Alert: Flooding possible in some parts of the Heartland today; tracking upcoming sleet, freezing rain
A mother is asking for help to get the only baby formula her daughter can have after there was...
Mother pleas for help after child’s only food option is recalled
Kentucky State Police say the mother of a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing has been...
Police: Missing girl’s body found, mom charged with murder
Leaders said they want to hit the streets to make sure shootings like this don’t happen again.
Charleston, Mo. city leaders respond to deadly shooting

Latest News

Charleston DPS Director Robert Hearnes said a confrontation during the party led to a shooting...
LIVE: Charleston, Mo. town meeting following deadly shooting at weekend party
Heavy rainfall Tuesday morning caused flash flooding on Route 142, on the south edge of...
Flooded roads in the Heartland
LIVE: Charleston town meeting following deadly shooting at party
This is a rendering of what the new building will look like at the Poplar Bluff Junior High...
Poplar Bluff School Dist. to upgrade junior high building