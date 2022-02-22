A dangerous trend has people questioning their safety at the park

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - After a string of break-ins have been seen across the state many usuals are wondering whether they are safe at the park anymore.

On Sunday, Feb. 20, Lindsey Ooley and her family went to Crowley’s Ridge State Park to enjoy the beautiful weather and take a walk. When they returned, however, they were left with a crime scene.

“We got back, and the window was smashed and my purse, my rig my grandfather gave me, and a bunch of other things were gone,” she said. “I was just in shock I did not know what to say.”

Ooley and her family were not the only victims that day.

Park rangers said they had around five or six different calls about break-ins. It is a trend that the Communications Coordinator with the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism, Jeff Lemaster, said is being seen statewide.

“We do think that these are coordinated events and that it’s probably the same group of perpetrators,” he said. “We are seeing this in central Arkansas as well as in the northwestern part of the state.”

Lemaster said one thing he warns people not to do is try to hide their keys around the car when they leave.

“We see a lot of people trying to leave their keys in the wheel well of the vehicle, the trailer hitch, or even a tailpipe,” he said. “If a concealed criminal is watching it makes it that much easier for them to get into your vehicle.”

The break-ins have parents like Lindsey concerned, adding that her young daughter is still scared.

“My daughter could not sleep last night,” she said. “I honestly don’t know if we will go back anytime soon, I could have been even worse.”

LeMaster said that with this being a dangerous trend, the department is looking to increase security at different parks to ensure the safety of everyone.

