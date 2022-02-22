Heartland Votes
Children with illnesses feeling effects of formula recall

By Monae Stevens
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A recent recall on powdered formula EleCare has left parents of children with autoimmune disorders scrambling to find alternatives to feed their children.

Kirby Smith has a son with eosinophilic esophagitis, and she has been concerned since she got the news Friday, Feb. 18.

“It’s been very frantic for people,” Smith said, “Very frantic to get a whole new insurance claim or a new formula and getting that shipped to us, trying to get it as fast as we can because every can we had was recalled and we had almost 100 cans.”

Smith has had to find a different powder formula to feed seven-year-old Koen, who has been accustomed to only one brand.

“I never tried it,” Koen said. “I’m pretty scared.”

Koen cannot eat regular solid foods because it makes him throw up.

Smith mentioned the formula is not something they can easily buy from the stores.

The Bono mom said there are multiple families who are in the same predicament.

“It would be as if every grocery store and restaurant shut down because there was nowhere to get food,” she said.

Smith added she has contacted Similac multiple times, but there has not been a clear date on when she can expect to use EleCare again.

