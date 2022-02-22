Heartland Votes
Big South Conference and Ohio Valley Conference sign deal to create a football agreement

Big South Conference and Ohio Valley Conference Announce Football Association. (Source: stock image/Pexels)
By Todd Richards
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - The Big South Conference and Ohio Valley Conference have announced an association of their football member institutions, starting in the 2023 NCAA Division I football season.

The agreement combines the two conferences’ football membership to ensure NCAA championship access. It will provide the football member institutions a schedule of games against all the teams in their multisport conference and additional games against schools from the other conference. This new model for the FCS also should create more stability for their multisport conferences.

Details of the association are expected to be finalized, along with the 2023 schedule, in the coming months.

