Activist, scholars to present lectures at Murray State University about history of segregation and recreation

The event will be held Friday, Feb. 25 beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Curris Center Theater at...
The event will be held Friday, Feb. 25 beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Curris Center Theater at Murray State University.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:59 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A symposium from the Cherokee State Resort Historical Park of Aurora, KY, Inc. (CSHRP) and the Office of Multicultural Initiatives, Student Leadership & Inclusive Excellence (OMI) will be focused on subjects of leisure, recreation and segregation.

The event will be held Friday, Feb. 25 beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Curris Center Theater at Murray State University.

When Cherokee State Park opened in 1951, it was the only state park for African Americans in Kentucky during segregation.

Though it was closed with the end of segregation in 1964, the Cherokee State Park was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2009.

Presenters include:

  • Dr. Ronald Stephens, Purdue University
  • Dr. William O’Brien, Florida Atlantic University
  • Dr. Alison Rose Jefferson, The Getty Conservation Institute
  • Dr. Brian Clardy, Murray State University
  • Dr. Nancy J. Dawson, CSHRP
  • Ms. Henrietta Shelton, Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation
  • Mr. Gerry Seavo James, Outdoor Roundtable

The symposium is free and open to the public.

