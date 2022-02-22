2 juveniles arrested in connection with firearms stolen from unlocked vehicles in McCracken Co.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two juveniles were arrested in connection with firearms stolen from unlocked vehicles.

One juvenile was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Facility for two counts of receiving stolen property - firearm, one count of first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, the wanton endangerment charge is from leaving the firearms in a bedroom belonging to a small child.

The second juvenile as pending charges, as of Tuesday, February 22.

According to deputies, they responded to the Reid Circle area on February 20 for a complaint of two firearms thefts.

Deputies say two separate victims reported that unknown parties got into their unlocked vehicles and took a firearm.

They found a vehicle that was involved in the thefts. While conducting follow-up investigations into the vehicle, deputies identified two 16-year-old juveniles responsible for the thefts.

On Feb. 21, detectives interviewed the juveniles and recovered both firearms from a home on Park Avenue.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Paducah Police Department School Resource Officers.

