Heartland Votes
Advertisement

2 juveniles arrested in connection with firearms stolen from unlocked vehicles in McCracken Co.

Detectives recovered both firearms at a home on Park Avenue.
Detectives recovered both firearms at a home on Park Avenue.(McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two juveniles were arrested in connection with firearms stolen from unlocked vehicles.

One juvenile was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Facility for two counts of receiving stolen property - firearm, one count of first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, the wanton endangerment charge is from leaving the firearms in a bedroom belonging to a small child.

The second juvenile as pending charges, as of Tuesday, February 22.

According to deputies, they responded to the Reid Circle area on February 20 for a complaint of two firearms thefts.

Deputies say two separate victims reported that unknown parties got into their unlocked vehicles and took a firearm.

They found a vehicle that was involved in the thefts. While conducting follow-up investigations into the vehicle, deputies identified two 16-year-old juveniles responsible for the thefts.

On Feb. 21, detectives interviewed the juveniles and recovered both firearms from a home on Park Avenue.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Paducah Police Department School Resource Officers.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston DPS Director Robert Hearnes said a confrontation during the party led to a shooting...
2 women killed in deadly shooting at Charleston party identified; 14 others injured
Next, we’re tracking a winter system late Wednesday through Thursday.
First Alert: Flooding possible in some parts of the Heartland today; tracking upcoming sleet, freezing rain
A mother is asking for help to get the only baby formula her daughter can have after there was...
Mother pleas for help after child’s only food option is recalled
Kentucky State Police say the mother of a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing has been...
Police: Missing girl’s body found, mom charged with murder
Leaders said they want to hit the streets to make sure shootings like this don’t happen again.
Charleston, Mo. city leaders respond to deadly shooting

Latest News

the DRA will allocate funding to projects in Hopkinsville, Benton, Calhoun, Guthrie, Wickliffe...
Western Ky. to receive more than $2.7M for economic development
At his guilty plea hearing in 2021, Taylor admitted that he used his cell phone to get images...
Doniphan man sentenced to 10 years for possession of child pornography
A recent magnitude 4.0 earthquake in southeast Missouri is raising interest in Earthquake...
Comic helps kids prepare for earthquake emergency
Earthquake preparedness
Earthquake preparedness