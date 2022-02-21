Upcoming heavy rainfall may cause rivers, creeks to flood

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The threat for flooding may impact many of us here in the Heartland for the next few days.

We issued a First Alert Action Day due the threat of flash flooding and possible severe weather.

All of southern Illinois is under a flood watch Monday evening.

The Big Muddy River in Murphysboro is sitting at about 24 feet now. It begins the flood stage at 18 feet.

The City of Murphysboro Emergency Management Agency director expects this river and other bodies of water across the Heartland to rise due to heavy rainfall that’s expected.

Last week, many parts of the Heartland saw flash flooding, and the next few days may be no different.

Brian Manwaring, Murphysboro EMA director, expected the same with this upcoming weather system.

He said if you do see high waters across roadways, turn around don’t drown and find an alternate route

In Murphysboro, all eyes are on the Big Muddy River’s flood stage.

“Certainly it’s something we’re watching,” Manwaring said. “We’re not overall concerned right now, 28 feet is still considered minor flooding on the Big Muddy, once it gets up above 28 feet than we would start paying a little closer attention to it,” he said.

In the case that the Big Muddy River does exceed the 28 feet, Manwaring said the city would then have to think about closing a few low-lying streets.

According to the Communications Director at the City of Paducah, Public Works, crews have been cleaning storm inlets on Monday and getting barricades and cones ready in case they need to temporarily block a street due to flash flooding.

Manwaring also said to make sure you have multiple ways of getting weather alerts. The best way to do that would be to download the KFVS weather app.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.