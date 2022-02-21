Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Severe weather possible overnight into Tuesday

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It is going to be a very active week of weather as we watch for several rounds of precipitation. The first round will move into the Heartland late tonight. While there could be some scattered light rain today, the severe weather threat will move into the area after midnight and continue until the evening hours on Tuesday. Flash flooding is the biggest concern, as saturated grounds could see another 1 to 3 inches of rain. We are also watching for damaging winds, scattered hail and isolated tornadoes. Please make sure you have a way to get warnings, including a way for the warnings to WAKE YOU up tonight if needed. We will get a little break in precipitation Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Then our next round will move into the area Wednesday afternoon and evening. This will come with rain, freezing rain and sleet and continue into Thursday too. There is a chance for some heavy icing that could cause scattered power outages in some areas and travel impacts.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.
Two people confirmed dead in Charleston shooting; a total of 16 shot
FILE - The Family Dollar logo is centered above one of its variety stores in Canton, Miss.,...
Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility; recall issued for products bought in Missouri, Arkansas
The Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.
Pulaski County Sheriff Deputy dies in car crash
Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Donald Shively acknowledged the photo to the school...
Paducah Schools superintendent placed on 5-year probation by state education standards board
Dakota Doublin accepts some gifts from the fire and police departments for saving the life of...
6-year-old a hero for saving life of his grandfather

Latest News

First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 2/21
First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 2/21
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 2/20/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 2/20/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 2/20/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 2/20/22
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Storms possible tomorrow night