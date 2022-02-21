Severe weather possible overnight into Tuesday

It is going to be a very active week of weather as we watch for several rounds of precipitation. The first round will move into the Heartland late tonight. While there could be some scattered light rain today, the severe weather threat will move into the area after midnight and continue until the evening hours on Tuesday. Flash flooding is the biggest concern, as saturated grounds could see another 1 to 3 inches of rain. We are also watching for damaging winds, scattered hail and isolated tornadoes. Please make sure you have a way to get warnings, including a way for the warnings to WAKE YOU up tonight if needed. We will get a little break in precipitation Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Then our next round will move into the area Wednesday afternoon and evening. This will come with rain, freezing rain and sleet and continue into Thursday too. There is a chance for some heavy icing that could cause scattered power outages in some areas and travel impacts.

