Redistricting map fight makes candidate filing day Tuesday in Missouri more interesting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Filing for candidates running for state and federal office in the August primary starts Tuesday morning. Candidates will file with Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.

One issue remains. The Congressional redistricting map is unfinished. It has been tabled for now. Greene County State Senator Eric Burlison says that doesn’t mean they are done with it. It means the state senators are working to come up with a plan.

”I think that everybody is approaching some conclusion, I don’t think everybody’s going to be happy. There’s still dialogue, there’s still a lot of conversations even though we’re not on the floor debating it,” said State Senator Burlison.

State House of Representative Tracy McCreery from St. Louis says this should have been done months ago.

”There’s a small group of extremists in the Missouri State Senate that are very, very frustrated that they’re not getting their way. Instead of admitting defeat, they keep pushing for a 7:1 map here in the state of Missouri, meaning seven safe Republican seats and one Democratic seat. No one in the right mind thinks a 7:1 map accurately reflects the makeup of our state,” said State Rep. McCreery.

She says having the map finished would help those who are running for office.

”The whole idea of running for office is you want to be somebody that comes from the community that you represent. And you know, you you work really hard to get elected, and then you become somebody who represents a community right now we’re in a situation where we don’t know what the communities are,” said State Rep. McCreery.

State Senator Burlison says the topic could come up this week when the state senate is in session.

”It could come up tomorrow, it could come up any day this week,” said State Senator Burlison. “Really, just as a matter of when, when people can come to some form of agreement.”

