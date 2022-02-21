Police: Missing girl’s body found, mom charged with murder

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say the mother of a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing has been charged with murder after the child’s body was found.

Police said in a statement on Saturday that 21-year-old Catherine McKinney and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Dakota Hill, were charged with murder and abuse of a corpse.

Police said the charges come after the body of Serenity McKinney was found Friday in a wooded area of West Point near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line.

McKinney and Hill are being held at the Shelby County jail. It wasn’t clear whether either has an attorney.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.