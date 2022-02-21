Perry Co., Mo. hospital to host community forum on its future, answer public questions

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri hospital is hosting a community forum to share its “vision for the future” and answer any questions.

The forum will be Monday, February 28. Doors open at 5 p.m. and it starts at 6 p.m.

It will be at the Knights of Columbus, 31 S. Church St. in Perryville, Mo.

The hospital previously announced it was looking for a new partner, saying its administration reached out to other medical facilities to see about forming a partnership.

Earlier in February, a resident and area businessman invited the hospital board to a meeting to hear concerns from citizens about any possible changes; however, no one from the board showed up at the meeting.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.