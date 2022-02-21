Heartland Votes
New students for fall 2022 semester at Southeast Mo. State get ‘sneak peek’ at campus life

By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University hosted more than 150 students and their families on Monday, February 21 for Admitted Student Day.

According to the university, the day gives incoming fall 2022 students a chance to meet faculty and staff, as well as learn about the services and other opportunities on campus.

You can find more about the events on Admitted Student Day online.

