Heartland Votes
Mercy to host community forum in Perry County, Mo., on its future, answer public questions

By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Mercy is hosting a community forum to share its “vision for the future” and answer any questions.

The health system says they are being considered to serve Perry County Memorial Hospital and the community.

The forum will be Monday, February 28. Doors open at 5 p.m. and it starts at 6 p.m.

It will be at the Knights of Columbus, 31 S. Church St. in Perryville, Mo.

The hospital previously announced it was looking for a new partner, saying its administration reached out to other medical facilities to see about forming a partnership.

Earlier in February, a resident and area businessman invited the hospital board to a meeting to hear concerns from citizens about any possible changes; however, no one from the board showed up at the meeting.

