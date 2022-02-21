Man killed in crash involving train in Butler County

Heartland Votes
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:46 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 52-year-old Broseley man was killed in a crash involving a train in Butler County.

The crash happened at 5:16 p.m. on Highway B, just south of Poplar Bluff, on Sunday, February 20.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), Mark Arnold was driving an SUV southbound on the highway and failed to yield to the warning signals of on oncoming eastbound Union Pacific train.

The SUV traveled into the path of the train and was hit.

Arnold died at the scene.

No one on the train was hurt.

MSHP said the signal devices at the crossing include passive waring crossbucks.

