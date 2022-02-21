Following deadly shooting at Charleston party, Sikeston DPS chief discusses increase in violence across region

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The investigation into the deadly Charleston shooting stretches into Sikeston.

Sixteen people were shot, two of them died, at a party early on Saturday morning, February 19.

We talked to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief James McMillen about what he calls an increase in violence across the region.

He said agencies working together is a “vital” part of police work, especially when so many departments are understaffed.

“We’re short about 10 officers right now,” he said. “I know all the other agencies around us are short in staffing. We’ve always worked well together, but when we have an incident like this it’s especially important so we can just get the resources together to investigate this like it needs to be.”

As authorities in Charleston look for witnesses, they say they recovered several cell phones from the scene.

If you think one of those phones belongs to you, you’re asked to call the Charleston Department of Public safety.

