Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Breezy, warm ahead of storms with heavy rain tonight and Tuesday

All of southeast Missouri and portions of southern Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee are under a...
All of southeast Missouri and portions of southern Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee are under a threat level of 2 out of 5 for severe weather Today. Damaging winds and flooding will be the main threat.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:31 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - It will be a very active weather week.

Today will again be cloudy, breezy and warm ahead of storms tonight.

Wake-up temperatures are in the 30s north to the 40s south.

Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

A few sprinkles are possible throughout the day.

Tonight, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible.

All of southeast Missouri and portions of southern Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee are under a threat level of 2 out of 5 for severe weather.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says severe weather will move in after midnight and through early Tuesday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue through the day Tuesday with heavy rain expected.

There is a slight chance a few of these storms could be severe. Damaging winds and flooding will be the main threat.

Nearly the entire Heartland is under a threat level of 2 out of 5 for severe weather.

For alerts and updates, download the First Alert Weather app.

Nearly the entire Heartland under a threat level of 2 out of 5 for severe weather Tuesday....
Nearly the entire Heartland under a threat level of 2 out of 5 for severe weather Tuesday. Damaging winds and flooding will be the main threat.(Source: KFVS)

The next weather system arrives Wednesday into Thursday.

We are watching for another round of precipitation with rain in some areas but also a wintry mix possible.

Freezing rain and sleet could also be an concern on Thursday.

Behind the system, the Heartland will cool back down, but next weekend is looking dry.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.
Two people confirmed dead in Charleston shooting; a total of 16 shot
FILE - The Family Dollar logo is centered above one of its variety stores in Canton, Miss.,...
Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility; recall issued for products bought in Missouri, Arkansas
The Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.
Pulaski County Sheriff Deputy dies in car crash
Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Donald Shively acknowledged the photo to the school...
Paducah Schools superintendent placed on 5-year probation by state education standards board
Dakota Doublin accepts some gifts from the fire and police departments for saving the life of...
6-year-old a hero for saving life of his grandfather

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Storms possible tomorrow night
By the afternoon, highs will reach the upper 50s north to low 60s south.
First Alert: Warming up today
A sunny winter day in the Heartland.
Breezy & Very Warm Today
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Warm and windy for your Sunday