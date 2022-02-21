First Alert: Breezy, warm ahead of storms with heavy rain tonight and Tuesday

(KFVS) - It will be a very active weather week.

Today will again be cloudy, breezy and warm ahead of storms tonight.

Wake-up temperatures are in the 30s north to the 40s south.

Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

A few sprinkles are possible throughout the day.

Tonight, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible.

All of southeast Missouri and portions of southern Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee are under a threat level of 2 out of 5 for severe weather.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says severe weather will move in after midnight and through early Tuesday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue through the day Tuesday with heavy rain expected.

There is a slight chance a few of these storms could be severe. Damaging winds and flooding will be the main threat.

Nearly the entire Heartland is under a threat level of 2 out of 5 for severe weather.

The next weather system arrives Wednesday into Thursday.

We are watching for another round of precipitation with rain in some areas but also a wintry mix possible.

Freezing rain and sleet could also be an concern on Thursday.

Behind the system, the Heartland will cool back down, but next weekend is looking dry.

