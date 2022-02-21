First Alert Action Day tomorrow for flooding and possible severe storms.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. Scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible through the evening hours. Temperatures will remain very mild for this time of the year. Widespread storms will move into the Heartland after midnight. A few of these storms could be severe and flooding rains will be possible. Low by morning will be in the middle to upper 50s.

Tuesday will be cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Storms will produce heavy rain and gusty winds. There is also a small tornado threat tomorrow with any storm that can develop. Highs will range from the lower 60s north to the upper 60s south.

Wednesday will be much colder with the possibility of sleet and freezing rain developing by the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the 30s.

