Heartland Votes
Charleston City Leaders respond to Deadly Shooting

Charleston city leaders are responding to Saturday's shooting that killed 2 people and wounded...
Charleston city leaders are responding to Saturday's shooting that killed 2 people and wounded 14.(Noelle Williams)
By Noelle Williams
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 9:26 PM CST
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Charleston city leaders are responding to Saturday’s shooting that killed 2 people and wounded 14. Leaders said they want to hit the streets to make sure shootings like this don’t happen again.

“There comes a time when we have to address the issue just as it is,” Floyd Wade, Matthew’s Full Gospel Church Sr. Pastor said.

Wade’s church is blocks away from where the deadly shooting happened. He said he wants to make the city he calls home safer.

“Some people just don’t feel like the city is safe but it’s not the city. It’s just some people that roam around and not knowing what condition they are really in,” Wade said.

Gun violence is an issue Wade takes personal after he said his brother was shot killed in Charleston.

He plans to pray over different areas in the city. He also encourages counseling for the victims, their families, and even the shooter.

“When there is a trend of violence and it’s been around for a long time. Sometimes praying is just not dealing with the situation,” Wade said.

Community activist Raymond Louis Ivy is also hoping to see a change. He and his family have lived in Charleston for years.

“I have 2 daughters I’m raising by myself, that would have really hurt me if they were in that place,” Ivy said.

He said the best way to stop shootings in the area starts with local leaders.

“Each time everybody does some shooting, come and make us present. It can change to let them know the police aren’t by themselves, we’re here,” Ivy said.

Ivy said he’s willing to do what it takes to stop gun violence from taking another life.

“To see what happened yesterday it shows you there some people on the streets here in Charleston, Mo that don’t even care,” Ivy said.

As of now, Charleston Public Safety said there is no current update to the investigation.

You can make an anonymous tip to the Charleston DPS, by calling or visiting the station.

