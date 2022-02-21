Heartland Votes
Candlelight vigil held for Charleston, Mo. shooting victims

A candlelight vigil was held in Cape Girardeau for the Charleston shooting victims.
By Noelle Williams
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Community members gathered on Monday evening, February 21 to remember the lives of two women who died at a party.

It started at 4 p.m. at Capaha Park.

The group also prayed for the 14 other people who were shot early on Saturday morning, Feb. 19 in Charleston, Mo.

The event was organized by Yameka Robinson. Her 15-year-old daughter was shot and killed in Cape Girardeau in 2019. The case was dropped because of “a lack of eye witness cooperation.”

She said this case doesn’t have to have the same outcome.

Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes said they are actively looking for the shooter with the help of multiple law enforcement agencies in the area.

