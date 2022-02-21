Calloway County Middle School advances to DOE National Science Bowl

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Calloway County Middle School will advance to the Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Science Bowl finals.

The five-member team won the DOE’s virtual West Kentucky Regional Science Bowl on Friday, February 18.

The finals will be held virtually from Thursday, April 28 through Monday, May 2.

The middle school team will join the Calloway County High School team to compete against other schools from across the nation.

“Our kids have worked so hard to get to this place and have juggled a lot of other activities while preparing for this competition,” said Calloway County Academic Team Coach Scott Pile. “I cannot express how much work they pour into this event. I am so proud of their work ethic and their dedication to the team.”

Murray Middle School finished second and Heath Middle School finished third in the regional competition.

Teams with Henderson County North Middle, Lone Oak Middle, North Marshall Middle and St. Mary Middle Schools and Massac Junior High School, in southern Illinois, also competed.

The Regional and National Science Bowl tournaments are a quick-recall, fast-paced, question-and-answer contest.

Students are quizzed on their knowledge of biology, chemistry, Earth and space, energy, mathematics and physics.

According to the DEO, the top 16 high school and middle school teams in the National Science Bowl finals will receive $1,000 for their schools’ science departments.

The event is organized by DOE PPPO employees and contractors.

More than 50 volunteers help with the event by serving as moderators, judges, technical advisors and scorekeepers.

DOE’s Office of Science manages the National Science Bowl finals competition.

