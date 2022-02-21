12 Heartland counties to receive more than $1M in tobacco settlement funds

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Farms in 12 Heartland counties in western Kentucky will receive $1,041,271.70 in tobacco settlement funds from the Kentucky Soil and Water Conservation Commission.

The money will be used for 85 projects in western Kentucky that promote protecting water quality and preventing soil erosion.

These include alternative water sources for livestock, grassy waterways and fencing for rotating grazing and cover crops.

Farms awarded have two years to complete their projects.

The following table is a breakdown of the number of applications approved and funding distributed in each Heartland county:

County Applications approved Approved funding Ballard 10 $115,258.87 Caldwell 14 $ 93,758.23 Calloway 5 $ 57,428.52 Carlisle 39 $615,249.99 Crittenden 1 $ 2,074 Fulton 1 $ 7,103.25 Graves 3 $ 45,467.50 Hickman 1 $ 10,227.81 Livingston 2 $ 12,618.75 Lyon 2 $ 14,837.55 Marshall 4 $ 30,716.13 McCracken 3 $ 36,531.10

In all, the Kentucky Soil and Water Conservation Commission is distributing a total of $4.3 million in tobacco settlement funds for 387 Kentucky farm projects in 85 counties.

To view the full list of counties and number of projects awarded, click here.

According to the commission, more than $175 million in state cost share funding has been distributed in the past 28 years.

Tobacco Master Settlement funds are appropriated each year by the General Assembly to support the program.

