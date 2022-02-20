Storms possible tomorrow night

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Sunday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing warm temperatures and windy conditions this afternoon across the Heartland. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s with winds gusting up to 30MPH.

This evening we will continue to see southwesterly winds across the Heartland. They will relax a bit compared to what we saw this afternoon. Evening temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Lows by morning will range from the upper 30s north to the middle 40s south.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy once again. We will see a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Highs will reach the lower to middle 60s.

Scattered storms will move across the area Monday night into Tuesday morning. These storms will likely produce very heavy rain. There is a slight chance a few of these storms will produce severe weather with damaging winds being the main threat.

