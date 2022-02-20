Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Robot dogs could soon patrol US-Mexico border

Robot dogs could soon patrol the U.S.-Mexico border, Department of Homeland Security says.
Robot dogs could soon patrol the U.S.-Mexico border, Department of Homeland Security says.(Department of Homeland Security)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Department of Homeland Security is testing new technology to patrol the border.

While the devices look like robot dogs, they are officially known as “automated ground surveillance vehicles.”

Homeland Security says they could become the new best friends of border patrol officers.

The robots are able to climb over rough terrain, don’t need water or food, and aren’t afraid of rattlesnakes.

There is one drawback, however. The robots run on batteries, which only gives them four hours of life in the field.

While a robot can’t make an arrest, it can capture evidence in remote desert areas and relay real-time data back to headquarters.

Customs and Border Patrol officials hope to use them as a “force multiplier” but there’s no time table for deploying them yet.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.
Two people confirmed dead in Charleston shooting; a total of 16 shot
FILE - The Family Dollar logo is centered above one of its variety stores in Canton, Miss.,...
Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility; recall issued for products bought in Missouri, Arkansas
Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Donald Shively acknowledged the photo to the school...
Paducah Schools superintendent placed on 5-year probation by state education standards board
Marlin Brown (left), Keon Foulks (middle) and Keavonte Nesby (right) were incarcerated in the...
Three arrested in Carbondale, Ill. after reports of shots fired
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

Latest News

A shopper waring a proactive mask as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus selects...
US virus cases, hospitalizations continue steady decline
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Bodycam video shows police chase a woman as she rolls through an airport on a motorized suitcase.
VIDEO: Florida police chase down woman on motorized suitcase
In this photo provided by Alaska Premier Auctions and Appraisals is an opal specimen they say...
Huge opal sells for nearly $144,000 at Alaska auction