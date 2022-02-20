Heartland Votes
Pulaski County Deputy dies in car crash

The Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.
The Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.(25 News/Heart of Illinois ABC)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has announced that one of its deputies passed away late Saturday evening, February 19.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Jon David Utley #0075 was involved in a single-vehicle car crash in rural Pulaski County while traveling in his personal car, off duty.

Sheriff Randy G. Kern says Deputy Utley was alone in the car and was transported to a local area hospital with severe injuries, eventually succumbing to them.

Jon David Utley #0775, passed away after being involved in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.
Jon David Utley #0775, passed away after being involved in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)

Sherriff Kern would like to thank the following for their service in the matter:

  • Mounds Police Department
  • Mounds Fire Department
  • Mound City Fire Department,
  • Ullin Police Department
  • Pulaski County Ambulance
  • Anna Police Department
  • Union County Sheriff’s Office
  • Union County Dispatch
  • The 911 callers and anyone we might have accidentally forgotten for your assistance

The crash is under investigation by the Illinois State Police.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be posted in the near future.

