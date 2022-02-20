Pulaski County Deputy dies in car crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has announced that one of its deputies passed away late Saturday evening, February 19.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Jon David Utley #0075 was involved in a single-vehicle car crash in rural Pulaski County while traveling in his personal car, off duty.

Sheriff Randy G. Kern says Deputy Utley was alone in the car and was transported to a local area hospital with severe injuries, eventually succumbing to them.

Jon David Utley #0775, passed away after being involved in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night. (Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)

Sherriff Kern would like to thank the following for their service in the matter:

Mounds Police Department

Mounds Fire Department

Mound City Fire Department,

Ullin Police Department

Pulaski County Ambulance

Anna Police Department

Union County Sheriff’s Office

Union County Dispatch

The 911 callers and anyone we might have accidentally forgotten for your assistance

The crash is under investigation by the Illinois State Police.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be posted in the near future.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.