Heartland Votes
Hundreds attend Capaha Antique Car Club swap meet in Cape Girardeau

A gentleman looks around at the Capaha Antique Car Club swap meet.
A gentleman looks around at the Capaha Antique Car Club swap meet.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds came out to Arena Park on Sunday for the annual Capaha Antique Car Club swap meet event.

This is a great opportunity for people to find good deals on used automotive parts, tools, and much more.

Dave Jackson is a member with the Capaha Antique Car Club. He says this event brings people and vendors in from six different states.

“They pull in and put their parts down for people to look at and people come by and buy them. You’d be surprised what people buy, just anything,” Jackson said. “Racing car parts, if you’re building an engine or something like that, those guys are all out here.”

They hold this event on the third Sunday of February each year and have been having this event for more than 50 years now.

“With the economy and stuff like that, I think that has helped our meet because they can come out here and buy it cheaper than a used part and it’s all right here for them. They don’t have to go through salvage yards or anything like that,” Jackson said.

David Barnett made the trip for Searcy, Arkansas just for this event. He says it’s nice that they have swap meets like this because they sell items at a good price.

“It seems like there’s already a better bargain here,” Barnett said. “It’s a one-day show. People want to sell it, they bring it to sell it. You go to the other shows, usually a three-day show, you ain’t buying it until Sunday.”

