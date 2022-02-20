Heartland Votes
First Alert: Warming up today

First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 2/20
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 6:59 AM CST
(KFVS) - Sunday starts off with clear skies and temperatures in the mid 20s to low 30s this morning.

Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says today will remain bright and sunny, with temperatures reaching the upper 50s north to low 60s south by the afternoon hours.

Strong southerly winds can gust up to 30mph.

Clouds will slowly move in tonight through Monday morning.

Temperature will remain above freezing in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Chances of a few showers and storms increase later on Monday.

Heavier rain and storms will arrive Monday night into Tuesday.

Areas could see significant accumulation amounts which will be a concern for flooding especially across southern portions of our viewing area.

A few storms could also be on the strong side before this front passes late on Tuesday.

We will have a short break on Wednesday before cooler air arrives and the chance for wintry mix with our next system heading into Thursday.

