Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Federal officials confirm bird flu detected in New York

FILE - Young turkeys stand in a barn at the Moline family turkey farm after the Mason, Iowa,...
FILE - Young turkeys stand in a barn at the Moline family turkey farm after the Mason, Iowa, farm was restocked on Aug. 10, 2015.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a non-commercial backyard flock of birds on Long Island in New York.

Samples from the flock were tested at the Cornell University Animal Health Diagnostic Center and confirmed at the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service laboratories in Ames, Iowa. The USDA announced the confirmation on Saturday.

New York state officials have quarantined the site in Suffolk County and officials said birds on the affected properties “will be depopulated to prevent the spread of disease.”

Also on Saturday, Indiana officials said a strain of avian flu has been found at a fourth commercial turkey farm in the southern part of the state.

The Indiana State Board of Animal Health said that laboratory testing of a second commercial flock of turkeys in Greene County has come back as presumptively positive for the virus. The samples are being verified at the USDA’s laboratory in Iowa.

Another possible case was found about 5 miles away in Greene County earlier in the week. Two previous cases were found in adjacent Dubois County.

The virus has also been detected in Kentucky and northern Virginia.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says the recent detections do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these viruses have been detected in the U.S.

The USDA noted in a press release that cooking poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit kills bacteria and viruses.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.
Two people confirmed dead in Charleston shooting; a total of 16 shot
Lonnie Yancey was arrested Wednesday, February 16 by Caruthersville Police in connection with a...
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of 4-year-old
FILE - The Family Dollar logo is centered above one of its variety stores in Canton, Miss.,...
Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility; recall issued for products bought in Missouri, Arkansas
Marlin Brown (left), Keon Foulks (middle) and Keavonte Nesby (right) were incarcerated in the...
Three arrested in Carbondale, Ill. after reports of shots fired
Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Donald Shively acknowledged the photo to the school...
Paducah Schools superintendent placed on 5-year probation by state education standards board

Latest News

Ottawa police report more than 70 arrests as they begin to clear protesters off the streets...
Canadian police appear to end protesters’ siege of Ottawa
Dakota Doublin accepts some gifts from the fire and police departments for saving the life of...
6-year-old a hero for saving life of his grandfather
FDA warns about unsafe items from Family Dollar
FDA warns about unsafe items from Family Dollar
Weakly County corrections officer arrested
Weakly County corrections officer arrested