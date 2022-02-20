Breezy & Very Warm Today

Clear skies Sunday morning with temperatures in the mid 20s to low 30s. Another bright and sunny day in store, but the difference will be an increase in winds and temperatures. Southerly winds will quickly warm temperatures through the day. By the afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s north to low 60s south. Strong southerly winds can gust up to 30mph.

Clouds will slowly move in tonight through Monday morning. Temperature will remain above freezing in the upper 30s to low 40s. Chances of a few showers and storms increase later on Monday. Heavier rain and storms will arrive Monday night into Tuesday. Areas could see significant accumulation amounts which will be a concern for flooding especially across southern portions of our viewing area. A few storms could also be on the strong side before this front passes late on Tuesday.

We will have a short break on Wednesday before cooler air arrives and the chance for wintry mix with our next system heading into Thursday.

-Lisa

