Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Breezy & Very Warm Today

Rain/Storms start off next week...
A sunny winter day in the Heartland.
A sunny winter day in the Heartland.(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clear skies Sunday morning with temperatures in the mid 20s to low 30s. Another bright and sunny day in store, but the difference will be an increase in winds and temperatures. Southerly winds will quickly warm temperatures through the day. By the afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s north to low 60s south. Strong southerly winds can gust up to 30mph.

Clouds will slowly move in tonight through Monday morning. Temperature will remain above freezing in the upper 30s to low 40s. Chances of a few showers and storms increase later on Monday. Heavier rain and storms will arrive Monday night into Tuesday. Areas could see significant accumulation amounts which will be a concern for flooding especially across southern portions of our viewing area. A few storms could also be on the strong side before this front passes late on Tuesday.

We will have a short break on Wednesday before cooler air arrives and the chance for wintry mix with our next system heading into Thursday.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.
Two people confirmed dead in Charleston shooting; a total of 16 shot
FILE - The Family Dollar logo is centered above one of its variety stores in Canton, Miss.,...
Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility; recall issued for products bought in Missouri, Arkansas
Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Donald Shively acknowledged the photo to the school...
Paducah Schools superintendent placed on 5-year probation by state education standards board
Marlin Brown (left), Keon Foulks (middle) and Keavonte Nesby (right) were incarcerated in the...
Three arrested in Carbondale, Ill. after reports of shots fired
One of Springfield’s historical landmarks crumbled to the ground in a matter of seconds.
WATCH: City Utilities crews demolish the stacks at James River Power Station

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 2/19/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 2/19/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 2/19/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 2/19/22
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Warm and windy for your Sunday
A few clouds out there this morning as a weak front moves through the Heartland.
First Alert: Cool Saturday followed by a warm Sunday