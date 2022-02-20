Heartland Votes
6-year-old a hero for saving life of his grandfather

Dakota Doublin accepts some gifts from the fire and police departments for saving the life of his grandfather in Puxico.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - A 6-year-old boy was honored on Saturday for saving the life of his grandfather.

Dakota Doublin made a phone call to the Puxico Fire Chief Eugene Goodale when the boy’s grandfather was found unconscious on February 2.

“I rushed over there, I live just about five blocks from them,” Goodale said. “By the time I got over there, he come running out to the truck meeting me. He said, ‘Okay, daddy’s breathing but he’s still not talking.’ He was very distraught but I just feel that he saved his grandpa’s life.”

It was the quick thinking from Dakota that led to first responders rushing to the scene that saved the man’s life.

“We just want to honor him and let him know he did the right thing and get the message out to other young folks to don’t be afraid to make that call because I really feel that was a life saving call,” Goodale said.

His grandfather is also the Puxico Assistant Fire Chief. He says he is thankful for the quick thinking on his feet.

“He can be very remarkable,” Larry Doublin said. “He just sticks out to me. I have legal custody and he is living with me and it’s a good thing he was living with me or else I might not be here today.”

The fire department and others recognized Dakota with a hot meal, a fire coat, fire hat, t-shirt and more.

