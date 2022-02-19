Warm and windy for your Sunday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Saturday Afternoon Heartland. A cold front moved through the area this morning and that brought a reinforcing shot of cooler air to the area. Sunny skies will be with us the rest of the afternoon and temperatures will remain cool. Highs will range form the lower 30s north to the upper 40s south.

This evening we will see clear skies and light winds. This will allow temperatures to fall rapidly. Readings will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s shortly after midnight. Lows will range form the middle 20s north to near 30 far south.

Sunday will become very breezy as our winds turn out of the southwest around 15 to 20 MPH. Winds will gust at times over 30MPH. Highs will range form the upper 50s north to the lower 60s south.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.