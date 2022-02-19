Heartland Votes
Advertisement

VIDEO: Helicopter crashes into ocean near Miami Beach swimmers

A helicopter has crashed into the ocean waters off Miami Beach. (Source: Miami Beach Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A helicopter has crashed into the ocean waters off Miami Beach, plummeting a few feet away from swimmers in a crowded stretch popular among tourists.

Two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, and no one else appeared to be injured.

The Miami Beach Police Department said it received a call Saturday afternoon about the crash in the area off South Beach.

A video shared by the police captures the helicopter descending over the ocean and crashing into the water as sunbathers crowd the beach and others swim.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.
Sixteen people shot in Charleston at party, two people have died
Lonnie Yancey was arrested Wednesday, February 16 by Caruthersville Police in connection with a...
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of 4-year-old
Marlin Brown (left), Keon Foulks (middle) and Keavonte Nesby (right) were incarcerated in the...
Three arrested in Carbondale, Ill. after reports of shots fired
Andrew Dice Clay is taking the stage at Laughing Gas Comedy Club in April.
Andrew Dice Clay coming to Cape Girardeau
Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Donald Shively acknowledged the photo to the school...
Paducah Schools superintendent placed on 5-year probation by state education standards board

Latest News

A helicopter has crashed into the ocean waters off Miami Beach, plummeting a few feet away from...
Helicopter crashes into ocean near Miami Beach swimmers
Police arrested a Florida mother after they say she and her partner battered and burned her son...
Teen battered and burned for stealing, police say
Ottawa police report more than 70 arrests as they begin to clear protesters off the streets...
Canadian police clear Parliament street to end siege
Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores talks about his lawsuit against the NFL on Wednesday....
Flores hired to Steelers staff; lawsuit against NFL proceeds