Sunny All Weekend: Cooler On Saturday & Warmer On Sunday

A few clouds out there this morning as a weak front moves through the Heartland. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s for most areas. A few northern counties will drop into the 20s before sunrise. Today will be bright and sunny with high temperatures slightly cooler than yesterday due to another round of cold air behind the front. Low 30s north to low 40s south will be our high temperature today.

Sunday will start off with below freezing temperatures and clear skies. However, strong southerly winds that can gust up to 30mph. Winds will bring warmer air back into the Heartland with high temperatures expected to reach the middle 50s to low 60s by Sunday afternoon.

All eyes on next week with several systems that will push through making it an active week. Monday we will see a chance of stronger storms possible in the forecast with rain continuing on Tuesday. Wednesday into Thursday, a winter system looks to arrive that could bring us a mixed bag of goods potentially causing travel concerns. Stay tuned!

-Lisa

