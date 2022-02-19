Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Springfield community reacts to upcoming implosion at James River Power Station

After serving Springfield for decades, the towers of the James River Power Station will be...
After serving Springfield for decades, the towers of the James River Power Station will be brought down in spectacular fashion early Saturday morning.(KY3)
By Liam Garrity
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Friday is the last night the for the four exhaust stacks that tower of the James River Power Station.

After serving Springfield for decades, the towers will be brought down in spectacular fashion early Saturday morning. To many, the hulking exhaust stacks bring back childhood memories.

Dee Renfrow and Sharon Yancey, two friends who live in the area, said they already picked a spot to watch the implosion.

”I ran around here with all my friends in high school,” said Yancey. “You see the smoke stacks and you know where you are. I think it will be missed, but in a good way.”

”It is kind of iconic for Springfield that that was our power plant for many years,” said Renfrow.

Others, like Jim Shannon, have lived in Springfield since the 1970s. He said the smokes stacks will be missed.

”Looked about same actually [as] it does now,” said Shannon. ”I think a lot of people are going to miss it, especially people who’ve lived in this area a long time and are used to it.”

Renfrow said she hope this progress will bring more ventures to south Springfield.

”It’s a great piece of property right here by the water,” said Renfrow. “So why not? Why not make something better out of it.”

On this map there are many different locations to watch the implosion. One being the public viewing area at Kissick Avenue and Evans Road, which is open at 7 a.m. The site will close at 8:30 a.m. or once full of viewers.

Viewing areas for the James River Power Station implosion.
Viewing areas for the James River Power Station implosion.(KY3)

There are also many spots in Lake Springfield, opening at 6:30 a.m. at Kissick and Farm Road 169. The first being the entire James River Freeway Trail in Green. The scenic overlook and hilltop pavilion can hold more people.

Next, viewers can make way to the Lake Springfield boathouse. You can bring your own kayak or canoe out to watch. But remember, Kissick Road closes at 8:30 a.m. as well.

If you can’t make it out, CLICK HERE for our livestream to watch the implosion. Right now, it is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday.

CLICK HERE for a closer look at maps and traffic considerations for Saturday’s event.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lonnie Yancey was arrested Wednesday, February 16 by Caruthersville Police in connection with a...
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of 4-year-old
Andrew Dice Clay is taking the stage at Laughing Gas Comedy Club in April.
Andrew Dice Clay coming to Cape Girardeau
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
MLB cancels spring games through March 4 due to lockout
Marlin Brown (left), Keon Foulks (middle) and Keavonte Nesby (right) were incarcerated in the...
Three arrested in Carbondale, Ill. after reports of shots fired
Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Donald Shively acknowledged the photo to the school...
Paducah Schools superintendent placed on 5-year probation by state education standards board

Latest News

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.
Shooting in Charleston leaves two dead, multiple injuries
Officials say two people are dead and several others are injured after a shooting in Charleston.
Charleston shooting leaves two dead
Normal hours will resume Tuesday, February 22.
Cape Girardeau Co. offices closed Monday
Physical Therapist, Andrew Buelow treats patient
Medical professionals weigh in on MO bill that could end referrals for physical therapists