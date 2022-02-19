Springfield community reacts to upcoming implosion at James River Power Station

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Friday is the last night the for the four exhaust stacks that tower of the James River Power Station.

After serving Springfield for decades, the towers will be brought down in spectacular fashion early Saturday morning. To many, the hulking exhaust stacks bring back childhood memories.

Dee Renfrow and Sharon Yancey, two friends who live in the area, said they already picked a spot to watch the implosion.

”I ran around here with all my friends in high school,” said Yancey. “You see the smoke stacks and you know where you are. I think it will be missed, but in a good way.”

”It is kind of iconic for Springfield that that was our power plant for many years,” said Renfrow.

Others, like Jim Shannon, have lived in Springfield since the 1970s. He said the smokes stacks will be missed.

”Looked about same actually [as] it does now,” said Shannon. ”I think a lot of people are going to miss it, especially people who’ve lived in this area a long time and are used to it.”

Renfrow said she hope this progress will bring more ventures to south Springfield.

”It’s a great piece of property right here by the water,” said Renfrow. “So why not? Why not make something better out of it.”

On this map there are many different locations to watch the implosion. One being the public viewing area at Kissick Avenue and Evans Road, which is open at 7 a.m. The site will close at 8:30 a.m. or once full of viewers.

Viewing areas for the James River Power Station implosion. (KY3)

There are also many spots in Lake Springfield, opening at 6:30 a.m. at Kissick and Farm Road 169. The first being the entire James River Freeway Trail in Green. The scenic overlook and hilltop pavilion can hold more people.

Next, viewers can make way to the Lake Springfield boathouse. You can bring your own kayak or canoe out to watch. But remember, Kissick Road closes at 8:30 a.m. as well.

If you can’t make it out, CLICK HERE for our livestream to watch the implosion. Right now, it is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday.

CLICK HERE for a closer look at maps and traffic considerations for Saturday’s event.

