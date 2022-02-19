Heartland Votes
Shooting in Charleston leaves two dead, multiple injuries

Officials say two people are dead and several others are injured after a shooting in Charleston.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting in Charleston on Saturday morning left two people dead and several others hospitalized with injuries.

According to the Charleston Department of Public Safety, at around 1 a.m., there were reports of gunshots being fired at a party in the 100 block of South Franklin Street.

Officers from several surrounding agencies helped secure the area.

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Several other people were shot and are being treated at area hospitals.

The investigation is ongoing and more detailed information will be released later.

Anyone that was at the party, or has information concerning this incident, is urged to contact the Charleston DPS at (573) 683-3737.

