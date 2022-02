Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility; recall issued for products bought in Missouri, Arkansas

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP and KFVS) - More than 1,000 rodents were found inside a Family Dollar distribution facility in Arkansas, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday as the chain issued a voluntary recall affecting items purchased from hundreds of stores in the South.

A consumer complaint prompted officials to inspect the West Memphis, Arkansas, facility in January, the FDA said in a news release. Inside the building, inspectors said they found live rodents, dead rodents in “various states of decay,” rodent feces, dead birds and bird droppings.

After fumigating the facility, more than 1,100 dead rodents were recovered, officials said.

“No one should be subjected to products stored in the kind of unacceptable conditions that we found in this Family Dollar distribution facility,” said Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs Judith McMeekin.

The FDA said it is working with Family Dollar to begin a voluntary recall of affected products.

Those products include human food, pet food, dietary supplements, cosmetics, medical devices and over-the-counter medications that were purchased in January or February from Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri or Tennessee.

In a news release, Family Dollar listed the 404 stores that may have sold products from the contaminated facility.

The company said it “is not aware of any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this recall.”

The FDA said food in non-permeable packaging “may be suitable for use if thoroughly cleaned.” Regardless of packaging, all drugs, medical devices, cosmetics and dietary supplements should be thrown away, officials said.

“Family Dollar is notifying its affected stores by letter asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product,” the company said. “Customers that may have bought affected product may return such product to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without receipt.”

Missouri stores include:

601 S MAIN STREET, CHARLESTON, MO, 63834

312 W STODDARD ST, DEXTER, MO, 63841-1536

125 PRAIRIE DRIVE, EAST PRAIRIE, MO, 63845

401 FIRST ST, KENNETT, MO, 63857

1031 E MALONE AVE, SIKESTON, MO, 63801

209 W MALONE AVENUE, SIKESTON, MO, 63801

1409 MAIN STREET, VAN BUREN, MO, 63965

1308 PORTER WAGONER BLVD, WEST PLAINS, MO, 65775

Tennessee stores include:

306 E. MAIN STREET, ADAMSVILLE, TN

2686 KIRBY WHITTEN RD, BARTLETT, TN

1745 SYCAMORE VIEW RD., BARTLETT, TN

605 W MARKET STREET, BOLIVAR, TN

605 E MAIN STREET, BROWNSVILLE, TN

1683 APPLING RD., CORDOVA, TN

9109 US 64, CORDOVA, TN

605 HWY 51 N, COVINGTON, TN

1935 ST JOHN AVE #C, DYERSBURG, TN

228 HIGHWAY 57 W, GRAND JUNCTION, TN

121 WHITLEY AVE, HENDERSON, TN

903 HOLLYWOOD DR, JACKSON, TN

1011 OLD HICKORY BLVD, JACKSON, TN

224 N ROYAL ST, JACKSON, TN

1000 WHITEHALL STREET, JACKSON, TN

1301 N HIGHLAND AVENUE, JACKSON, TN

117 W. CHURCH STREET, LEXINGTON, TN

211 THREE OAKS DRIVE, MEDINA, TN

3223 WINCHESTER RD, MEMPHIS, TN

2168 FRAYSER BLVD, MEMPHIS, TN

3975 JACKSON AVE, MEMPHIS, TN

3190 N THOMAS #3192, MEMPHIS, TN

4100 S PLAZA DR, MEMPHIS, TN

142 N AVALON ST, MEMPHIS, TN

2920 LAMAR AVE, MEMPHIS, TN

4724 MILLBRANCH RD, MEMPHIS, TN

3400 SUMMER AVENUE, MEMPHIS, TN

1107 S BELLEVUE BLVD, MEMPHIS, TN

2500 ELVIS PRESSLEY BLVD, MEMPHIS, TN

3682 NORTH WATKINS ST, MEMPHIS, TN

4689 KNIGHT ARNOLD RD, MEMPHIS, TN

3242 JACKSON AVE, MEMPHIS, TN

4216 SUMMER AVE, MEMPHIS, TN

2570 FRAYSER BLVD, MEMPHIS, TN

2912 COLEMAN RD, MEMPHIS, TN

4330 WINCHESTER RD, MEMPHIS, TN

3315 E SHELBY DR, MEMPHIS, TN

4727 NEELY RD, MEMPHIS, TN

3566 S MENDENHALL RD, MEMPHIS, TN

6636 E SHELBY DR, MEMPHIS, TN

5355 ELVIS PRESLEY BLVD, MEMPHIS, TN

3141 S MENDENHALL RD, MEMPHIS, TN

3255 HICKORY HILL RD, MEMPHIS, TN

3338 AUSTIN PEAY HWY, MEMPHIS, TN

2743 N WATKINS ST, MEMPHIS, TN

2981 PARK AVE, MEMPHIS, TN

3515 RIDGEMONT AVE, MEMPHIS, TN

3435 MILLBRANCH RD, MEMPHIS, TN

3500 RAMILL ROAD, MEMPHIS, TN

6415 E RAINES RD, MEMPHIS, TN

2374 SUMMER AVE, MEMPHIS, TN

287 N. CLEVELAND ST., MEMPHIS, TN

2715 S PERKINS ROAD, MEMPHIS, TN

1636 GETWELL RD, MEMPHIS, TN

180 EAST E H CRUMP BLVD, MEMPHIS, TN

831 THOMAS ST, MEMPHIS, TN

3390 S US HIGHWAY 61, MEMPHIS, TN

2760 LAMAR AVE., MEMPHIS, TN

656 S HIGHLAND STREET, MEMPHIS, TN

1870 N GERMANTOWN PKWY., MEMPHIS, TN

1427 N HOLLYWOOD ST., MEMPHIS, TN

6550 MT. MORIAH RD, MEMPHIS, TN

2644 JAMES RD, MEMPHIS, TN

4082 US HIGHWAY 61 SUITE 101, MEMPHIS, TN

4280 MACON RD, MEMPHIS, TN

3544 COVINGTON PIKE, MEMPHIS, TN

1539 WHITTEN ROAD, MEMPHIS, TN

4202 HACKS CROSS RD, MEMPHIS, TN

2711 GETWELL RD, MEMPHIS, TN

2970 POPLAR AVENUE, MEMPHIS, TN

4618 QUINCE RD, MEMPHIS, TN

2360 AIRWAYS BLVD., MEMPHIS, TN

1688 JACKSON AVENUE, MEMPHIS, TN

3403 ELVIS PRESLEY BLVD, MEMPHIS, TN

5245 RIVERDALE ROAD, MEMPHIS, TN

4194 HICKORY HILL ROAD, MEMPHIS, TN

910 JACKSON AVENUE, MEMPHIS, TN

6222 WINCHESTER ROAD, MEMPHIS, TN

1450 S TREZEVANT STREET, MEMPHIS, TN

716 S MAIN ST, MIDDLETON, TN

4839 NAVY RD, MILLINGTON, TN

1345 MUNFORD AVENUE, MUNFORD, TN

503 TENNESSEE AVENUE N, PARSONS, TN

101 LAKE ST, RIDGELY, TN

180 SOUTH WASHINGTON STREET, RIPLEY, TN

2007 WAYNE RD, SAVANNAH, TN

17575 US HWY 64, SOMERVILLE, TN

128 DAVY CROCKETT MALL, TRENTON, TN

