First Lady Pritzker donates iconic Lincoln sculpture in honor of Presidents Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - In honor of Presidents Day, First Lady MK Pritzker announced that she is donating an iconic bust of President Lincoln to his presidential library in Springfield to inspire unity among Illinoisans and Americans.

Created by acclaimed Sculptor, Leonard Volk, this bust was used for the 1860 presidential campaign.

According to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM), it was incredibly popular and helped establish Lincoln’s image among voters who were eager to know more about him.

In addition, the bust once belonged to Mr. and Mrs. Lincoln and was displayed in their Springfield home.

“President Lincoln’s vision for national unity amid poisonous and violent division rings true today more than any other time in my lifetime,” said First Lady MK Pritzker. “This iconic bust of President Lincoln is valuable for more than just the history it represents; it is valuable for the future that it inspires. I hope that the people of Illinois visit his presidential library to take in this breathtaking sculpture, and have the opportunity to reflect on the need for unity in our own time.”

Gary Johnson, chairman of the ALPLM’s Board of Trustees, thanked First Lady Pritzker for the generous donation.

“This treasure helps tell the story of Abraham Lincoln’s journey from politician to president to national icon. It humanizes Lincoln while still managing to capture the strength and determination the nation would soon need,” Johnson said.

First Lady Pritzker purchased the bust at auction last week for $400,000. (Office of Gov. JB Pritzker)

According to the presidential library’s Head of Acquisitions, Dr. Ian Hunt, Volk’s sculpture helped blunt attacks Lincoln faced when he ran for president.

“The image captured by Volk dispelled criticism of the future president as awkward, homely or weak,” Hunt said. “Volk’s work instead conveyed a sense of strength, integrity and character which certainly helped propel Lincoln into the White House.”

According to Gov. Pritzker’s Office, this copy of the bust was given to the Lincolns by the sculptor on May 18, 1860, the day after Lincoln won the Republican nomination for president.

They kept it until moving to Washington, D.C., in February 1861.

Instead of taking it with them, they gave it to neighbor and family friend Noyes Miner, and it remained in his family until purchased by the first lady.

For more information, visit the Heritage Auction Catalogue Description.

