Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Cool Saturday followed by a warm Sunday

First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 2/19
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Heartland started out fairly cloudy this morning as a weak front moves in.

Temperatures today will be in the low to mid 30s for most areas.

A few northern counties will drop into the 20s before sunrise.

Today will be bright and sunny with high temperatures slightly cooler than yesterday due to another round of cold air behind the front.

Low 30s north to low 40s south will be our high temperature today.

Check out the forecast for the next several days! A weak cold front will move through tomorrow morning bringing in just...

Posted by Lisa Michaels KFVS on Friday, February 18, 2022

Sunday will start off below freezing with clear skies before some strong southerly winds bring that up to the mid 50s to low 60s by the afternoon.

All eyes on next week with several systems that will push through making it an active week.

Monday we will see a chance of stronger storms possible in the forecast with rain continuing on Tuesday.

Wednesday into Thursday, a winter system looks to arrive that could bring us a mixed bag of goods potentially causing travel concerns.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lonnie Yancey was arrested Wednesday, February 16 by Caruthersville Police in connection with a...
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of 4-year-old
Andrew Dice Clay is taking the stage at Laughing Gas Comedy Club in April.
Andrew Dice Clay coming to Cape Girardeau
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
MLB cancels spring games through March 4 due to lockout
Marlin Brown (left), Keon Foulks (middle) and Keavonte Nesby (right) were incarcerated in the...
Three arrested in Carbondale, Ill. after reports of shots fired
Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Donald Shively acknowledged the photo to the school...
Paducah Schools superintendent placed on 5-year probation by state education standards board

Latest News

A sunny winter day in the Heartland.
Sunny All Weekend: Cooler On Saturday & Warmer On Sunday
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Saturday looks cold but much warmer for Sunday.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
A dry weekend ahead, enjoy it, because next week looks wet
A sunny, but cold winter day in the Heartland.
First Alert: Cold tonight, warmer this weekend