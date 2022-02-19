First Alert: Cool Saturday followed by a warm Sunday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Heartland started out fairly cloudy this morning as a weak front moves in.

Temperatures today will be in the low to mid 30s for most areas.

A few northern counties will drop into the 20s before sunrise.

Today will be bright and sunny with high temperatures slightly cooler than yesterday due to another round of cold air behind the front.

Low 30s north to low 40s south will be our high temperature today.

Sunday will start off below freezing with clear skies before some strong southerly winds bring that up to the mid 50s to low 60s by the afternoon.

Sunday will start off below freezing with clear skies before some strong southerly winds bring that up to the mid 50s to low 60s by the afternoon.

All eyes on next week with several systems that will push through making it an active week.

Monday we will see a chance of stronger storms possible in the forecast with rain continuing on Tuesday.

Wednesday into Thursday, a winter system looks to arrive that could bring us a mixed bag of goods potentially causing travel concerns.

