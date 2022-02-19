Cape Central girls swim team finishes 2nd in State Finals

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Central High School girls swim team finished in second place in the State Finals in St. Peters.

This marked the highest finish for the girls swim team in school history.

Three Cape Central relay teams finished in the top 4.

Individually, Emily Dickson, Sydney Ringwald, Addison Ringwald and Marianne Dean all earned All-State Honors for coach Dayna Powell’s Tigers swim team.

Parkway West finished 1st in the State Finals.

