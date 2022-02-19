Heartland Votes
Cape Central girls swim team finishes 2nd in State Finals

Cape Central finished in 2nd place in the State Finals tournament.
Cape Central finished in 2nd place in the State Finals tournament.
By Todd Richards
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ST. PETERS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Central High School girls swim team finished in second place in the State Finals in St. Peters.

This marked the highest finish for the girls swim team in school history.

Three Cape Central relay teams finished in the top 4.

Individually, Emily Dickson, Sydney Ringwald, Addison Ringwald and Marianne Dean all earned All-State Honors for coach Dayna Powell’s Tigers swim team.

Parkway West finished 1st in the State Finals.

