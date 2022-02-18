Heartland Votes
WATCH LIVE @ 9 a.m.: City Utilities will demolish the stacks at James River Power Station on Saturday

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities will demolish its four stacks at the James River Power Station on Saturday morning.

The implosion starts at 9 a.m. KY3 will bring it to you live online. CLICK HERE to watch the implosion.

Viewing Area:

A viewing area, operated by City Utilities, is available near the intersection of Kissick and Evans Road. It opens at 7 a.m. and will close to traffic at 8:30 a.m., or when parking has reached capacity.

Lake Springfield Park opens at 6:30 a.m. Saturday. It accommodates about 250 vehicles in designated parking areas. The city asks you to arrive early and be prepared to park and walk to find the best viewing spots, near the Hilltop Pavilion, the scenic overlook, and along the James River Greenway. Parking is first-come, first-served, and is available in designated areas only. Carpooling is encouraged. Vehicles may not block the road, and due to heavy rainfall this week, vehicles may not park in the grass or on shoulders.

Courtesy: City of Springfield
The city of Springfield set up a viewing area for the James River Power Station stacks implosion.
Intersections Closed:

The city of Springfield announced it will close three intersections on Saturday morning for its scheduled demolition of the James River Power Station’s smokestacks. The closures begin around 8:30 a.m. Impacted intersections include:

  • Crenshaw Rd. and Ridgecrest St.
  • Kissick and Farm Road 188
  • Kissick and Lake Ridge

Traffic will reopen at these intersections when the site is cleared as safe.

The city of Springfield is closing three intersections for the James River Power Station stacks...
Impacts From Implosion:

Wind direction will determine where the dust blows but there will be water suppression units in operation to help keep the dust field down. Seismic monitoring will also be in place at various locations, but the impact of the fall is expected to be minimally felt in the area.

What’s Next After Implosion:

The demolition project, expected to be completed by early April, removes only external components of the decommissioned station. The building, substation, and several other components, remain in service to the community. City leaders say studies are underway as to what to do long-term with the power plant and Lake Springfield, including using it for commercial or recreational use at the same time.

