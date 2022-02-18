Heartland Votes
U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge reopened after barge hits pier

The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge was closed briefly Friday morning. According to KYTC, a...
The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge was closed briefly Friday morning. According to KYTC, a barge hit a pier of the bridge.(Colin Baillie)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:14 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge was closed briefly Friday morning.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a barge hit one of the piers of the bridge.

An inspector was called to the scene and conducted a safety check. The inspector and other personnel walked the bridge to check for possible damage.

The bridge was deemed safe and reopened to traffic shortly before 6 a.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard reports the G.W. Frayser tow boat was traveling on the Ohio River when it attempted to make the turn to head upstream on the Mississippi River when the tow hit one of the right descending piers of the bridge.

This happened just before 3:45 a.m. on Friday, February 18.

The tow has 15 barges loaded with dry cargo.

Drivers were urged to use the he closest detour during the closure, which is the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge at Paducah.

