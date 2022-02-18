Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Steele, Mo. residents frustrated by brown water

Several Steele, Mo. residents tell us brown water is a common sight and they want the problem solved.
By Brooke Buckner
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - Some residents in Steele Missouri say they’re tired of having brown water and want their concerns to be heard.

Longtime Steele resident Lindsey Mayberry said most days it looks rusty brown.

“I don’t feel comfortable bathing in it but we have to... we’re always having to buy bottled water stuff to cook in because they say its safe to drink but I’m not drinking brown water,” Mayberry said.

Mayberry said she first noticed the problem last summer around the same time one of the two wells in the city broke.

Mayor Randy McDaniel said both wells work now, but he knows the problem’s not fixed.

The city’s currently under a boil water advisory.

“Part of the problem with the brown water is these pipes are pipes made out of galvanized metal,” McDaniel said. “The mains are made out of an iron called ‘duck tile iron’ and those pipes are as old as I am or older.”

McDaniel says he’s working with an engineer and certified water operator to get new PVC lines installed.

“That’s going to be a long process, it’s going to cost several million dollars to complete that. We don’t have that kind of money, other little towns don’t either. But we may have to vote on a bond issue we may have to find sources where we can borrow money,” he said.

“It really kind of makes you want to move because there’s really not much that they’re trying to do,” Mayberry said.

“We’re working, we really are,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel asks residents to be patient as the city finds a solution.

McDaniel hopes to end the boil water advisory next week, but it depends on the water sample results they receive from the Pemiscot County Health Department.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in a Sikeston, Mo. neighborhood on Thursday, February 17.
First Alert: Flurries possible tonight
Authorities said the driver drove off a highway around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from...
20 injured in Missouri school bus crash
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Doctor Maryann Reese, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System,...
Dr. Reese resigns as president, chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on a rural road in Ste. Genevieve...
Man hit, killed trying to catch his dog

Latest News

A look at the MoDOT travel map on Thursday evening, Feb. 17.
Travel dangers in Mo. tonight; flash flooding to possible black ice
Water over the road signs will be placed at some locations with high water.
Flooded roads in the Heartland 2/17
A picture of the Mississippi River taken by a photographer based in southeast Missouri could...
Mississippi River stamps featuring Heartland photographer's work
A new facility focused on cleaning up the environment is coming to New Madrid.
Groundbreaking for New Madrid facility