Southern Ill. school districts discuss appellate court rejecting Gov. Pritzker’s school mask mandate

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - An Illinois court of appeals rejected Governor JB Pritzker’s effort to keep a statewide mask mandate in schools.

The judge said leaders in local school districts should decide for themselves whether to require face coverings.

“Everybody would like some clarity, but nobody wants to be the one to give the news at the end I think and that’s kind of, that’s one of the things that has school officials frustrated,” said West Frankfort CUSD 168 Superintendent Matt Donkin.

Donkin received the news last Thursday, February 17 just after 11:45 p.m.

“Certainly as we make decisions, people want us to be able to stand up for them or not. And we’re stuck trying to sort through all the legal thickets and everything else, while we still serve our students, keep them safe,” he said.

West Frankfort is one of many Illinois schools that followed a temporary restraining order that said wearing masks should be recommended, not mandated.

“Our goal has been our year, be in school, make it as regular as we can be, work on educating our students, get caught up,” he explained.

Donkin said the district will continue following other safety precautions.

“Working with our families, our students to keep them safe, continue to clean, continue to distance, continue to if a student is showing symptoms they need to go home,” he said.

Donkin doesn’t want to put students and teachers health in Jeopardy, but he understands why some people are tired of the legal wrangling.

“Yeah, everybody’s nerves are fraying and we understand that, just trying to treat people with respect and move through this as well and keep our eyes on the main goal in front of us,” he said.

The appellate court also said the emergency rules voided by that temporary restraining order are no longer in effect.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.