Saturday looks cold but much warmer for Sunday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. This evening will be mostly clear and cool across the Heartland. By the late evening hours temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 30s. Lows by morning will be in the lower 20s north to the lower 30s far south.

Saturday a cold front will move through the area early. This will send a reinforcing shot of colder air to the area. Even with the sunshine it will be cold. Highs will range from the lower 30s north to the lower 40s south.

Sunday will start of cold with many areas in the middle to upper 20s. Winds will turn out of the south and increase during the afternoon hours. This will bring much warmer air into the Heartland. Highs will reach the middle 50s north to lower 60s south Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.