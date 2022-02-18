Heartland Votes
Pritzker to take school mask fight to Illinois high court

The court did not offer an opinion on the legality of Pritzker’s emergency school-mask order.(Alayna Chapie/KFVS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois’ governor plans to ask the state Supreme Court to review a ruling that invalidated his orders for face masks in public schools and other coronavirus protections.

A spokeswoman for Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Friday that the Democrat is worried about keeping kids healthy and in school rather than learning remotely after a 4th District Appellate Court ruling late Thursday.

The court did not offer an opinion on the legality of Pritzker’s emergency school-mask order. It called the question moot because a bipartisan legislative oversight committee blocked its re-implementation this week.

A spokesman says Pritzker is working with Illinois’ attorney general on an “expedited review” by the high court.

