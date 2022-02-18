Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Paducah Schools superintendent placed on 5-year probation by state education standards board

The superintendent of Paducah Schools is placed on 5 years of probation by the state's 'Education Professional Standards Board'
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The superintendent of Paducah Schools is placed on five years of probation by the state’s “Education Professional Standards Board.”

The board took the action against Donald Shively during a meeting on Monday, February 14. It comes after a picture of him dressed in blackface resurfaced in late 2020.

In the agenda minutes, the board noted ”Such racist and deplorable conduct interferes with students’ ability to learn and staff’s ability to teach in a safe and welcoming environment for all people.”

The board also said any future violations by Shively would result in new disciplinary actions and more sanctions.

Shively has offered multiple apologies, and reportedly been through dozens of hours of professional and diversity training since the picture resurfaced.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in a Sikeston, Mo. neighborhood on Thursday, February 17.
First Alert: Flurries possible tonight
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
4 teens among 8 on board plane that crashed off the NC coast
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on a rural road in Ste. Genevieve...
Man hit, killed trying to catch his dog
Lonnie Yancey was arrested Wednesday, February 16 by Caruthersville Police in connection with a...
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of 4-year-old
Joshua Koonce was sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years for the 2018 stabbing death of a...
Stoddard Co. man sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years for 2018 murder

Latest News

A new facility focused on cleaning up the environment is coming to New Madrid.
New facility in New Madrid focused on cleaning up the environment
Marlin Brown (left), Keon Foulks (middle) and Keavonte Nesby (right) were incarcerated in the...
Three arrested in Carbondale, Ill. after reports of shots fired
From left: Jeremy S. Lyles and Michael S. Williams were arrested in connection with a burglary...
2 arrested in connection with Carbondale storage facility burglary
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19