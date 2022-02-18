Paducah Schools superintendent placed on 5-year probation by state education standards board

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The superintendent of Paducah Schools is placed on five years of probation by the state’s “Education Professional Standards Board.”

The board took the action against Donald Shively during a meeting on Monday, February 14. It comes after a picture of him dressed in blackface resurfaced in late 2020.

In the agenda minutes, the board noted ”Such racist and deplorable conduct interferes with students’ ability to learn and staff’s ability to teach in a safe and welcoming environment for all people.”

The board also said any future violations by Shively would result in new disciplinary actions and more sanctions.

Shively has offered multiple apologies, and reportedly been through dozens of hours of professional and diversity training since the picture resurfaced.

