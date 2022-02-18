Mo. Attorney General to make announcement on national opioid settlement

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is scheduled to make an announcement on the finalization of a national opioid settlement in St. Louis on Friday, February 18.

The announcement will be held at 11 a.m.

Families of victims of opioid abuse and overdose are expected to join Schmitt.

Back in late July 2021, Schmitt announced the State of Missouri will receive approximately a little more than $500 million in an opioid settlement with a number of distributors, including Johnson & Johnson.

He explained the state would only receive half of the settlement if others in Missouri did not approve the deal.

In the past few months, Schmitt held several roundtable events with behavioral health, recovery, law enforcement and city leaders across the state, including Cape Girardeau, to discuss the victim centric opioid settlement and have city leaders to approve the deal.

