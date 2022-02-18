Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of 4-year-old

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 23-year-old man has been charged in the death of a four-year-old.

Lonnie Yancey was arrested Wednesday, February 16 by Caruthersville Police in connection with a death of a 4-year-old boy.

Yancey was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the first degree.

He is being held in the Pemiscot County Justice Center with no bond.

