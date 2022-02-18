Iowa man charged with running over, killing girlfriend during argument

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) - An Iowa man is facing charges after police say he ran over and killed his girlfriend during an argument Tuesday night.

Logan Paul Voss, 24, was booked on a charge of homicide by vehicle, KWQC reported. He was also charged with operating under the influence, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison, and operating while under the influence first offense, a serious misdemeanor.

A bond for Voss was set at $50,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing Feb. 25.

The woman was identified as 30-year-old Ashleigh N. Decker.

According to the affidavit, officers with the Bettendorf Police Department were dispatched to a mini mart late Tuesday for a report of a man, identified as Voss, who stopped a passerby and said he ran over his girlfriend.

Officers found Voss in the parking lot. He said he was in a fight with his girlfriend and ran her over.

He said he did not know where she was as he was not from the area.

Police noted he had blood on his clothes, boots and hands. They also noted he had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, unsteady balance and had the odor of alcohol on his breath.

After officers asked multiple times, Voss could not say which direction he had come from and said he was going to prison. When asked again where his girlfriend was located, he said she was dead.

Officers located a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado K150 on a nearby street and a woman on the ground behind the front passenger wheel with extensive blood surrounding her from an apparent head injury.

She was pronounced dead by EMS. No damage was observed on the vehicle’s body, and tire tracks on the scene indicated she had been run over by the tire.

Voss was interviewed at the Bettendorf Police Department. He admitted to drinking six beers and two tequila shots in two hours at a Bettendorf restaurant.

Witness statements and receipts from the restaurant corroborated that he was present and had ordered several alcoholic beverages.

He consented to a field sobriety test but told officers to stop and take him to jail while they were explaining the test.

Voss refused to perform the walk and turn, one leg stand and refused to consent to a preliminary breath test.

He further told police his girlfriend was trying to exit the passenger compartment when he hit the brakes and ran over top of her.

Voss was taken to a hospital where a blood sample was taken, according to the affidavit.

