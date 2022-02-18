Ill. Dept. of Public health reports nearly 21K new cases of COVID-19 since Feb. 11

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 20,896 new cases of COVID-19 and 417 additional deaths since February 11.

As of Friday, Feb. 18, the department is reporting a total of 3,013,709 cases including 32,299 deaths.

As of Thursday night, 1,590 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 303 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Feb. 11-17 is 2.4 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 11-17 is 3.1 percent.

Due to decreased demand at the state community-based testing sites and the availability of free at-home COVID-19 tests, IDPH says the state testing locations will now be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays beginning this weekend.

According to IDPH, it has seen an 87 percent drop in testing across the 10 state CBTS locations from the first of the year until now, and most locations are averaging fewer than 500 tests a week.

You can click here for more information on testing location hours.

A total of 20,971,401 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 20,003 doses.

